Spending on essentials sees biggest rise in 20 months

Consumers may be tightening their belts post-Christmas after essential spending saw its biggest rise in 20 months, according to a report.

A rise in spending on food and drink has driven essential spending to its strongest level of growth since February 2014, the latest Lloyds Bank Spending Power Report said.

That suggests consumers are facing rising prices of essential goods.

Overall essential spending grew by 1% last month, the third consecutive month to see an increase.

Lloyds Bank's analysis of its own current account data also found that spending on groceries rose by 1.6% year-on-year - its highest rate of growth since March 2015.

Lloyds Bank managing director Robin Bulloch said: "2016 has been a year of sustained growth in consumer outgoings, with the steady rise in expenditure on food and fuel driving a significant increase in overall essential spending."

Meanwhile, fuel expenditure rose by 5.9%, its biggest year-on-year increase since February 2013 as prices at the pump continued to climb.

The figures are in contrast with a year ago, when spending on petrol and diesel dropped by 9.3%.

Almost a third of people (31%) saw themselves having less money in 12 months, once all household bills and essentials have been paid, the bank's survey found.