Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, 60, dies days after mid-flight heart attack

Carrie Fisher starred as Princess Leia in Star Wars Credit: ITV News

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died aged 60 - days after suffering a heart-attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The American died on Tuesday, according to her daughter's publicist. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," a statement read. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars in 1977 Credit: PA

Fisher went into cardiac arrest on Friday, roughly 20 minutes before landing into LA, and was rushed to hospital. The actress, who starred in the first of the Star Wars films in 1977 alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, was then taken to intensive care at UCLA Medical Center. Her mother reported that Fisher was in a stable condition on Sunday. She died 48 hours later. Among the first film stars to pay tribute to the Hollywood mainstay was Star Trek icon William Shatner.

William Shatner @WilliamShatner Follow I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.