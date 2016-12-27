Temperatures tumbling

Temperatures will fall away to near freezing point - the colder air more widespread than last night with frost for many of us. With lows of -4 or -5C there'll be a sharp frost through rural spots in central and southern counties.

There'll also be the added extra of mist and fog from Yorkshire into the Midlands, Welsh borders and across the East Anglia and the south-east. Here dense, freezing fog will mean terrible visibility and the potential chance of disruption for those hoping to travel tomorrow morning.

Away from grey skies in Scotland and Northern Ireland, a cheerful day with low, winter sunshine and here temperatures doing a little better. Where it stays grey and fog, it'll remain bitterly cold with not much above 3 or 4C.