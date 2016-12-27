Tributes pour in for Carrie Fisher

Tributes have poured in for actress Carrie Fisher who passed away on Tuesday.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, was among the first to pay tribute.

He tweeted a black and while photograph of them together and wrote: "No words".

Anthony Daniels, who co-starred as C3P0, wrote: "In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Star Trek actor William Shatner also paid tribute the Hollywood star and said he was "deeply saddened".