Voters required to show ID in anti-ballot fraud scheme trial

Voters will have to show proof of identification before they are allowed to vote in a pilot scheme aimed at reducing electoral fraud.

The scheme is to be introduced in certain trial areas in 2018, before a decision is taken on whether to roll out the measure to the whole country.

Under the new rules, voters in the chosen pilot areas will be required to bring ID to prove who they are before voting, something that is already a requirement in Northern Ireland.

In other measures to reduce electoral fraud, election officials and police will be given new powers to tackle intimidation of voters by activists.

And political activists will be banned from collecting postal votes for submission, a practice known as "harvesting".

Constitution minister Chris Skidmore said the new measures "will protect anyone who is at risk of being bullied, undermined or tricked out of their vote - and their democratic right".