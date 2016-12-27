- ITV Report
Watership Down author Richard Adams dies at 96
Richard Adams, the author of classic adventure novel Watership Down,has died aged 96.
Adams wrote Watership Down, which follows the life of a group of rabbits who possess their own language and culture, in 1972.
It was turned into an animated film six years later in 1978 before being converted into a television series -starring Stephen Fry and Rik Mayall - that ran between 1999 and 2001.
Adams' death was confirmed via statement on the book's official website.
