Britain's butterflies and bees struggle with unseasonable weather

Fluctuations in the weather are having a damaging impact on Britain's butterfly and bee populations, the National Trust has said.

Many species have been impacted by mild winters and "pulses" of unseasonable weather in the summer months over the last ten years, the Trust said in the 10th edition of its annual wildlife survey.

According to the Trust, the impacts have been observed at its sites, including Lytes Cary in Somerset, where bumblebee numbers plummeted by some 85% on the previous year.

Meadow butterflies struggled on Purbeck, Dorset, with marbled white numbers falling by three quarters (73%) on the previous year and volunteers spotting 23% fewer common blue butterflies.