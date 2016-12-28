- ITV Report
-
Britain's butterflies and bees struggle with unseasonable weather
Fluctuations in the weather are having a damaging impact on Britain's butterfly and bee populations, the National Trust has said.
Many species have been impacted by mild winters and "pulses" of unseasonable weather in the summer months over the last ten years, the Trust said in the 10th edition of its annual wildlife survey.
According to the Trust, the impacts have been observed at its sites, including Lytes Cary in Somerset, where bumblebee numbers plummeted by some 85% on the previous year.
Meadow butterflies struggled on Purbeck, Dorset, with marbled white numbers falling by three quarters (73%) on the previous year and volunteers spotting 23% fewer common blue butterflies.
Wasp numbers appeared to have crashed in many places in recent years, something that may well be welcomed by picnickers but has left others to worry the changing conditions could do damage to species.
The Trust's nature and wildlife specialist Matthew Oates said that 2016 topped off an "unsettled decade".
"In the 10 years we've been reviewing wildlife at our places we've noticed pulses of unsettled weather become the norm," he said.
This year's cold spring and mild, wet conditions in May and June have, however, led to a bumper year for grass growth, spelling good news for farmers with livestock and for making hay and silage.
But that has created difficult conditions for small plants and wildflowers that were squeezed out and the insects such as meadow butterflies that feed on them.