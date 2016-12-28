- ITV Report
Debbie Reynolds, actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, 'rushed to hospital'
Debbie Reynolds, actress mother of the late Carrie Fisher and Singin' In The Rain star, has been rushed to hospital, according to reports.
The 84-year-old, whose Star Wars daughter Fisher died on Tuesday, was rushed to hospital 24 hours later suffering from a possible stroke, reported TMZ.
Yesterday, Reynolds, whose Hollywood career has spanned over 65 years, thanked fans for paying tribute to her "amazing" daughter.
Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchised, died days after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.
TMZ reported that mother-of-two Reynolds was at her actor son Todd's home in Los Angeles discussing funeral arrangements for her daughter when emergency services were called.
Reynolds became a household star in 1952 when as a 19-year-old she starred as Kathy Selden alongside Gene Kelly in Singin' In The Rain.
She also starred in How The West Was Won in 1963 and The Unsinkable Molly Brown in 1964, a biographical film about the famously boisterous Molly Brown.
Emergency services were called shortly after 1pm local time.
More to follow.