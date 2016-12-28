Debbie Reynolds, actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, 'rushed to hospital'

Debbie Reynolds, actress mother of the late Carrie Fisher and Singin' In The Rain star, has been rushed to hospital, according to reports.

The 84-year-old, whose Star Wars daughter Fisher died on Tuesday, was rushed to hospital 24 hours later suffering from a possible stroke, reported TMZ.

Yesterday, Reynolds, whose Hollywood career has spanned over 65 years, thanked fans for paying tribute to her "amazing" daughter.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchised, died days after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.