Disabled people in China fight for rights as they're forced to survive on as little £12 a month

Lao Peng has no body from the waist down Credit: ITV News

In Chinese there’s no word for disabled. Instead phrases such as can fei which means crippled and useless or can ji which means deformed, are used to describe people like Lao Peng. He is one of almost 90 million people in China living with a disability. He has no body from the waist down following car accident in 2004 The 55-year-old campaigns for more government support. He has opened his own grocery store in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Mr Peng told ITV News: "In China, there are many disabled people like me who cannot even make a living. You know, except for a monthly payment of around 100 yuan [around £12] from the Government, or roughly 130 yuan, I receive nothing else I just have to rely on my own two hands."

Of course I feel angry. A lot of disabled people are homeless. When you have no place to live, how can you expect something else. – Mr Peng

Katie Zhou, 19, suffers from cerebral palsy. She wanted to go to University to study English and European History but wasn’t allowed to sit her high school exams, because it took her too long. She said: "Sometimes our life is full of difficulties and I think the government, I wish the government could do their best to help us, to give us more of a chance to get into the society and to give us more of a chance to learn many other things, because to live is to learn."

Katie Zhou, 19, suffers from cerebral palsy. Credit: ITV News