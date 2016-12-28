Dutch medical centre investigating suspected IVF sperm mix-up involving 26 women

At least 26 women may have been fertilised by the wrong sperm cells at an IVF centre in the Netherlands.

The University Medical Centre said it has launched an investigation after it found a "procedural error" took place between mid-April 2015 and mid-November 2016.

It could mean one man may end up fathering 26 children to strangers.

Although the chance of that happening was small, the possibility "could not be excluded," said the centre.

Half of the women who received treatment have so far become pregnant or given birth.

It said in a statement: "During fertilisation, sperm cells from one treatment couple may have ended up with the egg cells of 26 other couples.

"Therefore there's a chance that the egg cells have been fertilised by sperm other than that of the intended father."

The couples have been informed.

It added: "The UMC's board regrets that the couples involved had to receive this news and will do everything within its powers to give clarity on the issue as soon as possible."