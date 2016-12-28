Freezing, frosty and foggy

Thick fog across central and eastern counties on England will keep low visibility in places - more so across East Anglia, the East Midlands and south-east. After a frosty start it'll remain bitterly cold all day with temperatures barely above freezing.

Elsewhere, brighter skies and beautifully clear and crisp with dazzling low winter sunshine. It'll remain very cold after temperatures started so low first thing this morning.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will stay mostly grey with cloud and a light south-west breeze and here temperatures will be doing a little better, so not quite as cold.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast