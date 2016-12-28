Giant seal weighing 31 stone rescued from car bonnet

A giant seal has been rescued and returned to the wild after being found on a car bonnet.

The 31-stone mammal was spotted at around 5.45am in Newstead, a leafy suburb in Tasmania, by the alarmed owner of the car.

Neighbours raised the alarm before police and parks and wildlife officers arrived and tranquillised the Australian fur seal.

William Gregory, who owns the car, said: "We got up and there was this great big seal on the roof of the car which is definitely not what you'd expect on Boxing Day.