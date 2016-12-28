Hollande pardons woman jailed for violent husband's murder

A woman jailed for 10 years after murdering her violent husband has been pardoned by French President Francois Hollande.

Jacqueline Sauvage, 69, was convicted of the murder of husband Norbert in 2012 having shot him three times in the back.

Sauvage's husband was said to have been violent towards her for decades and sexually abused two of Sauvage's three daughters.

Her son also suffered physical abuse, and committed suicide the day before Sauvage killer her husband.

Following her pardon by the French PM, the mother-of-four has now been released early from her 10-year sentence.