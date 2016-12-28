Labour's Andy Burnham presses PM over social care funding cuts

One in three English councils faces cuts in government support next year putting more pressure on social care budgets, Labour's Andy Burnham has said.

The former health secretary, who is seeking to become mayor of Greater Manchester, called on the prime minister to intervene as local authorities appear set to lose out by £40 million.

According to Mr Burnham, changes will see London's Tower Hamlets losing £3.4 million, while Salford faces cuts of £2.3 million and Birmingham will lose out by £1.3 million.

Mr Burnham said the figures show the government has "misled" people over extra funding for social care.

He said: "Theresa May's government are playing a dangerous game on social care. They promised help for struggling councils but it is now clear that, while they were giving with one hand, they were taking away with the other.

"Far from acting on the social care crisis, the brutal reality is that the government is deepening it and inflicting even more cuts on councils in some of the poorest parts of England."