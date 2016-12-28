- ITV Report
Labour's Andy Burnham presses PM over social care funding cuts
One in three English councils faces cuts in government support next year putting more pressure on social care budgets, Labour's Andy Burnham has said.
The former health secretary, who is seeking to become mayor of Greater Manchester, called on the prime minister to intervene as local authorities appear set to lose out by £40 million.
According to Mr Burnham, changes will see London's Tower Hamlets losing £3.4 million, while Salford faces cuts of £2.3 million and Birmingham will lose out by £1.3 million.
Mr Burnham said the figures show the government has "misled" people over extra funding for social care.
He said: "Theresa May's government are playing a dangerous game on social care. They promised help for struggling councils but it is now clear that, while they were giving with one hand, they were taking away with the other.
"Far from acting on the social care crisis, the brutal reality is that the government is deepening it and inflicting even more cuts on councils in some of the poorest parts of England."
As many as 57 of 157 local authorities that provide social care in England will lose a combined £40 million as a result of the government's move to divert funds from the New Home Bonus scheme to one-off social care grants next year, he said.
A government spokesman said a "long-term sustainable solution" was still being sought.
"The government announced earlier this month almost £900 million of additional funding over the next two years to tackle the growing pressures on social care.
"However, we know that money alone is not the solution. There is a diversity of provision across councils, with many already providing high-quality social care services within existing budgets," he said.
A spokesman for the Conservative party accused Mr Burnham of "playing politics".
"It's disappointing that Andy Burnham has chosen to play politics on this issue. Particularly so given Labour's record. They ran for election in 2015 explicitly ruling out any additional money for social care - and Andy Burnham himself was shadow health secretary at the time.
"Now they're promising money which they've already allocated many times over elsewhere," he said.