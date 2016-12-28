Middle-aged Britons need to kick unhealthy lifestyles, say experts

Nine in 10 men are living unhealthy lifestyles Credit: PA

As many as eight out of 10 middle-aged Britons have lifestyles that are putting their health them at risk, experts have warned. Busy lives and desk jobs make it increasingly difficult to stay healthy, but research from Public Health England shows that 83% of those aged between 40 and 60 are overweight, drink too much or avoid exercise. Officials with the health body said that nine in 10 men, and eight in 10 women (79%) are not doing enough exercise, exceeding the recommended limits for alcohol or are either overweight or obese.

Figures taken from the Health Survey for England show that 77% of men and 63% of women in middle age are either overweight or obese. The rate of obesity has shot up 16% in the last two decades and diabetes rate among the middle-aged has also doubled in England over this period, PHE said.