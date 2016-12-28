Most bizarre RSPCA rescues of 2016 announced

A seagull that got stuck in a vat of curry made the list Credit: RSPCA

A sheep with a traffic cone on its head and a snaked wedged in a vacuum cleaner form part of the RSPCA's most bizarre animal rescues of 2016. The charity has released a list of its top 10 most strange rescues of the year, with a horse, goldfish and seagull all making the list. Here is a look at which animals owe the greatest gratitude of debt to the RSPCA this year:

Sheep with head stuck in traffic cone

Earlier in December, a sheep got its head stuck in a traffic cone and charged around a field in Hertfordshire. RSPCA officers managed to catch the ewe before wrenching the item from its head and released it back to its flock.

Fat toad stuck in garden decking

On July 20, a fat toad got wedged face down in garden decking, leaving its bottom and back legs sticking in the air in Norwich. RSPCA inspector Jason Finch tried to wriggle the amphibian free, but dropped it into the void and had to saw the decking boards to free him.

Cow stuck in a metal feeder

A Pokemon Go gamer was shocked when he was hunting for virtual critters and came across a cow stuck in a metal feeder on July 27. He called the RSPCA who, helped by firefighters, freed the animal, whose head was wedged between the railings in Wythenshawe Park, Manchester.

Juno the Schnauzer

Five-month-old Juno the Schnauzer got his head wedged between two metal bars in a fence on a walk in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Corn snake Vecky

A missing corn snake named Vecky was found in an unsuspecting couple's airing cupboard in York. Comical pictures showed the reptile peeking out of a vacuum cleaner after it slithered inside the household appliance.

Horse on a footbridge

A horse got stuck with three legs on one side of a footbridge and its fourth on the other side. The skewbald mare was spotted by a dog walker. Firefighters and vets helped free the animal, that escaped with just a few bloody wounds.

Maggie May the cat

A cat named Maggie May followed her owner down the stairs but became wedged under the stair lift in Kendal, Cumbria, on October 5. A vet, and RSPCA officer and an engineer managed to free the puss, whose stomach and back legs were trapped, using a car jack to lift the seat off.

Seagull stuck in Tandoori

In the summer, a gull hit the headlines after falling into a vat of Tandoori at a curry house and turned bright orange. RSPCA officers dashed to the eatery in Newport and rescued to bird before taking him to a wildlife centre for a check up on August 2.

Six goldfish in a culvert

