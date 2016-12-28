Parking charges net NHS hospitals more than £150 million

NHS hospitals across England have made more than £120 million in car park charges over the last year, according to new figures.

The charges are levelled on patients, staff and visitors, and are up 5% on the year before and appears to be rising year on year.

The data was collected by the Press Association, which asked some 120 NHS trusts across England to give figures on parking charges and fines under the Freedom of Information Act - 89 provided responses.

Overall, NHS trusts netted £120,662,650 in 2015/16 in car park charges, up from £114,873,867 the year before, the study found.

Data on parking fines, provided by 27 trusts, showed they made £2,300,208 in fines over a four year period.

In 2015/16 alone, £635,387 was made from fining patients, visitors and staff on hospital grounds.