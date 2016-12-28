- ITV Report
-
Parking charges net NHS hospitals more than £150 million
NHS hospitals across England have made more than £120 million in car park charges over the last year, according to new figures.
The charges are levelled on patients, staff and visitors, and are up 5% on the year before and appears to be rising year on year.
The data was collected by the Press Association, which asked some 120 NHS trusts across England to give figures on parking charges and fines under the Freedom of Information Act - 89 provided responses.
Overall, NHS trusts netted £120,662,650 in 2015/16 in car park charges, up from £114,873,867 the year before, the study found.
Data on parking fines, provided by 27 trusts, showed they made £2,300,208 in fines over a four year period.
In 2015/16 alone, £635,387 was made from fining patients, visitors and staff on hospital grounds.
Katherine Murphy, chief executive of the Patients Association, said it was unfair that hospital parking in Wales and Scotland was largely free but that patients in England were made to pay.
"The NHS is clearly underfunded, but the onus on meeting the funding crisis should most certainly not be shouldered by the sick, injured and vulnerable," she said.
The survey also found that almost half of all NHS trusts charge disabled people for parking in some or all of their disabled spaces.
More than half of trusts who responded to the Freedom of Information request are making more than £1 million in car park fees every year, with some also handing money to private firms.
Hospital's earning the most from parking fines:
- Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - £78,595
- Royal Devon & Exeter NHS Foundation Trust - £50,425
- East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust - £49,761
- University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust - £42,528
- Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust - £40,564
A Department of Health spokeswoman said: "Patients and families shouldn't have to deal with the added stress of unfair parking charges - we expect all NHS organisations to follow our guidelines and put concessions in place for those who most need help, including disabled people, carers and staff who work shifts."