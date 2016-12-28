Paul Gascoigne taken to hospital with head wound after hotel 'disturbance'

Former England star Paul Gascoigne is reportedly in hospital being treated for a head wound after an altercation at a hotel.

Gascoigne, 49, was taken away by paramedics after the disturbance at the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch, east London.

Witness Alvin Carpio said the former Newcastle United striker, who has long-battled alcoholism, appeared "very drunk" during the altercation.

He tweeted: "Gazza has just been kicked down the stairs by a guy whose friend got slapped by him. He really isn't in a good place."

Gascoigne's spokesman, Terry Baker, said the troubled star had been taken to hospital with a head wound, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mr Baker added: "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home."

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: "Officers were called ... to reports of a man assaulted at the same location.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"A 49-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury.

"The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."

Gascoigne was fined £1,000 at Dudley Magistrates' Court in September after racially abusing a bodyguard who was employed to protect him.