PM's ethics adviser recommends tightening rules on nominated peers

Party donors and political aides who have been nominated for peerages should have to prove their suitability, the prime minister's ethics adviser has suggested.

Lord Bew's comments follow the outcry over David Cameron's resignation honours list - the so-called list of "Cameron's cronies".

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Lord Bew, who chairs the Committee on Standards in Public Life, indicated that similar controversies could be avoided in future if political appointees were put through an interview process.

According to the newspaper, Lord Bew revealed his watchdog committee was "very interested" in tightening up procedures.