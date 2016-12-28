- ITV Report
PM's ethics adviser recommends tightening rules on nominated peers
Party donors and political aides who have been nominated for peerages should have to prove their suitability, the prime minister's ethics adviser has suggested.
Lord Bew's comments follow the outcry over David Cameron's resignation honours list - the so-called list of "Cameron's cronies".
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Lord Bew, who chairs the Committee on Standards in Public Life, indicated that similar controversies could be avoided in future if political appointees were put through an interview process.
According to the newspaper, Lord Bew revealed his watchdog committee was "very interested" in tightening up procedures.
But he said those nominated by the prime minister should not have to face the same criteria as as those chosen for the neutral crossbench bloc in the upper house.
The Standards in Public Life Committee had stated in a recent letter that the row sparked by Mr Cameron had created "a sense that peerages can be handed out as rewards to political allies or party donors", the newspaper said.
Under the new proposals, political advisers and donors nominated for peerages would have to be interviewed twice by the Lords Appointments Commission.
They would have to present "some understanding of the constitution" and show they have a "record of achievement", the newspaper said.