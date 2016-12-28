Princess Leia grew up: Feminist writer spells out the 'importance' of the Star Wars character

Carrie Fisher won legions of fans as Star Wars' Princess Leia when she appeared in the first film of the popular franchise aged just 20.

Nearly 40 years later Fisher reprised the role in The Force Awakens, where an older, more experienced Leia is now leader of the resistance.

Feminist writer Anne Theriault says that role is the most important version of the character, and her Twitter essay has been read by more than 50,000 people.

"Everyone is sharing pictures of Fisher when she was young, but let me show you the Leia that was the most important to me: General Organa," writes Toronto-based Theriault.

In an often expletive-laden set of observations, Theriault, who reveals herself as a Star Wars' geek, explores the more mature Leia - stronger in many ways than the men portrayed in the films.