Supermarket customers complain about 'green' Christmas Day turkeys

Some turkeys were found to be green inside Credit: SWNS

Some families reportedly tucked into their supermarket-bought turkeys on Christmas day to find them green inside. Pictures have emerged of crowns of turkey meat cut open to reveal a fluorescent green colour - believed to be cause by a degenerative muscle condition known as Green Muscle Disease. Shoppers are said to have paid as much as £30 for the colourful turkeys from Tesco. A number reported having to make do with all the trimmings but not the main highlight of the meal. Tesco said it had offered a refund to the customers affected.

Customers reported having to eat Christmas dinner without a turkey Credit: SWNS

One unfortunate shopper, Rachael James, 33, said she picked up a turkey for Christmas Day from her local store in Whitchurch, Shropshire. "When I got it out of the packaging it seemed to be okay but once I had cooked it and started to carve it in front of everyone I noticed that there was something wrong with the centre of the turkey," the mum-of-four said. "It put everyone off their meal and ruined the meal, none of us felt like we could eat any of the turkey and ended up having the whole meal with no turkey. "It ruined the meal completely, this was a meal that we had all been looking forward to for months as we have a had a stressful year."

Tesco has reportedly refunded the customers Credit: PA