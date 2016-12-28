- ITV Report
-
Supermarket customers complain about 'green' Christmas Day turkeys
Some families reportedly tucked into their supermarket-bought turkeys on Christmas day to find them green inside.
Pictures have emerged of crowns of turkey meat cut open to reveal a fluorescent green colour - believed to be cause by a degenerative muscle condition known as Green Muscle Disease.
Shoppers are said to have paid as much as £30 for the colourful turkeys from Tesco.
A number reported having to make do with all the trimmings but not the main highlight of the meal.
Tesco said it had offered a refund to the customers affected.
One unfortunate shopper, Rachael James, 33, said she picked up a turkey for Christmas Day from her local store in Whitchurch, Shropshire.
"When I got it out of the packaging it seemed to be okay but once I had cooked it and started to carve it in front of everyone I noticed that there was something wrong with the centre of the turkey," the mum-of-four said.
"It put everyone off their meal and ruined the meal, none of us felt like we could eat any of the turkey and ended up having the whole meal with no turkey.
"It ruined the meal completely, this was a meal that we had all been looking forward to for months as we have a had a stressful year."
Another shopper, Steve Parsons, 26, said he was tucking in to a turkey with his partner and ten others when they noticed something was wrong.
Mr Parsons, from Lyme Regis, Dorset, said: "It put a downer on the whole day.
"Luckily one of friends kindly had a joint of beef that we could use which meant the day wasn't completely ruined."
He added: "The reaction of everyone around the dinner table was quite simply, yuck. It didn't smell but it was really rubbery."
Mr Parsons said Tesco reimbursed him with a £75 gift voucher and two turkey crowns.
A Tesco spokesperson said: "There's nothing more important than the quality of the food we sell so we were concerned to hear this has happened.
"We've offered a refund to the customers affected and will inform our supplier."