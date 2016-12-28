Temperatures falling with frost and fog

Another freezing cold night with a widespread, sharp frost with temperatures down to -6C or lower in places. Fog will re-develop and thicken up through much of southern Scotland, England and Wales - at it's worst through central and eastern England.

The fog will be slow to shift into tomorrow - if at all. Many places will stay grey and foggy all day with poor visibility bringing the chance of some disruption for those hoping to travel.

After a frosty start, temperatures will be barely above freezing all day making it bitterly cold. Northern and western spots will see brighter skies here and there but not the full blown blue skies many had today.

Not feeling quite so notably cold across Scotland and Northern Ireland with a south-westerly breeze - but the cloud will spoil the chance of decent winter sunshine.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast