Two men arrested after man shot dead in car in West Bromwich

Two men are being held on suspicion of murder after a man was shot in the head.

The suspects, aged 19 and 24, were arrested after the 33-year-old was killed while he sat in a stationary vehicle in West Bromwich on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple shots were fired during the "targeted attack", West Midlands Police said, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grey Audi Q5 believed to have been involved in the shooting has been recovered.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who saw the car in West Bromwich High Street driving away from Dartmouth Road just after 2.30pm to come forward.

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin said: “A man has lost his life in broad daylight so I would ask anyone who has information to assist us in establishing what happened yesterday afternoon to contact my team urgently.

“We have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.”