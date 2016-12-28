Widow blames austerity for husband's knife killing

A widow has blamed "austerity" for mistakes which led to a mentally ill man being free to kill her husband.

Renowned academic Dr Jeroen Ensink, 41, was set upon as he left home in north London to post cards announcing the birth of his daughter, Fleur, a year ago on Thursday.

Nigerian foreign student Femi Nandap, 23, admitted carrying out the frenzied knife attack and was handed an indefinite hospital order in October.

Since then, Dr Ensink's widow has called for an independent investigation into the circumstances of his death.

A year on from his death, Nadja Ensink-Teich has voiced her frustration with the police and CPS not sharing information.

She said her daughter, who was just days old when her father was killed, is the reason she gets up in the morning.

She said: "She is the most gorgeous little girl. So beautiful."

She added: "She's the reason I can't give up."