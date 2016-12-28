- ITV Report
Widow blames austerity for husband's knife killing
A widow has blamed "austerity" for mistakes which led to a mentally ill man being free to kill her husband.
Renowned academic Dr Jeroen Ensink, 41, was set upon as he left home in north London to post cards announcing the birth of his daughter, Fleur, a year ago on Thursday.
Nigerian foreign student Femi Nandap, 23, admitted carrying out the frenzied knife attack and was handed an indefinite hospital order in October.
Since then, Dr Ensink's widow has called for an independent investigation into the circumstances of his death.
A year on from his death, Nadja Ensink-Teich has voiced her frustration with the police and CPS not sharing information.
She said her daughter, who was just days old when her father was killed, is the reason she gets up in the morning.
She said: "She is the most gorgeous little girl. So beautiful."
She added: "She's the reason I can't give up."
The Old Bailey had heard that police were alerted that Nandap was receiving psychiatric treatment in Nigeria while on bail awaiting trial on knife-related charges earlier in 2015.
And days before the killing, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case against him in a magistrates' court.
Speaking to the Press Association on the eve of the anniversary, Nadja Ensink-Teich told of her frustration that lessons were not being learned.
She said: "It's an issue with austerity, it's an issue with not sharing information. If the police and CPS collaborated, information would have been shared.
"The CPS did not even know he was in a mental hospital. All the information came out later on. If they had known about that before, he would have got psychiatric help and then it might not have happened."
She went on: "The CPS said a mistake has been made and the charges should not have been dropped.
"Clearly, mistakes have happened and they admit it and it's like, so what? There was no sorry. There was nothing.
"I do not know if there are going to be any consequences and they won't discuss this with me."
She said the most important thing was to get answers and work to prevent more tragedies.
On the heavy toll of the past year, she said: "It's surviving, it's not living. My friends and family have been absolutely amazing.
"It's just been really hard. I'm completely exhausted but sitting still is not an option."
An inquest is due to be held into the death of Dr Ensink in April, yet his widow fears it will not deal with the wider issues.
She said: "I do not think they will look much further at what could have been done to prevent this.
"I see it as a start. I don't think it's the end of it."