Aldi Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns recalled over salmonella fear

Aldi is recalling two batches of packed prawns which are feared could contain salmonella.

Food Standards Scotland issued a safety warning about the supermarket's Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns which might carry the risk of food poisoning.

The supermarket said it was recalling packs of the product sold in Scotland and south of the border in Northumberland.

A spokesman for FSS said: "Aldi is recalling the affected product from its customers and displaying point of sale notices in stores explaining to customers the reason for recall and the actions they can take if they have bought the affected product."

No other products have been affected, the spokesman added.