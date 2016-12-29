- ITV Report
Aldi Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns recalled over salmonella fear
Aldi is recalling two batches of packed prawns which are feared could contain salmonella.
Food Standards Scotland issued a safety warning about the supermarket's Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns which might carry the risk of food poisoning.
The supermarket said it was recalling packs of the product sold in Scotland and south of the border in Northumberland.
A spokesman for FSS said: "Aldi is recalling the affected product from its customers and displaying point of sale notices in stores explaining to customers the reason for recall and the actions they can take if they have bought the affected product."
No other products have been affected, the spokesman added.
FSS has advised all consumers who have purchased the product not to eat it and instead return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.
The batch numbers of the prawns affected are 6K14 and 6K15 and the product carries a best before date of April 13, 2018.
An Aldi spokeswoman said: "Our Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns have been recalled from sale in our stores in Scotland and Berwick-upon-Tweed.
"This is a precautionary measure after testing detected the presence of salmonella in a very small sample of products.
"No other products or stores are affected and we have removed all affected products from our stores."
The spokeswoman recommended customers return the goods to their nearest store, where they will receive a full refund.