Bitterly cold after a frosty start

Beautifully clear and crisp after a freezing cold, frosty start.

Temperatures dropped as low as -8C last and it'll stay bitterly cold all day - more so where there's mist, low cloud and fog - but it'll be less extensive than yesterday.

Elsewhere dazzling low, winter sunshine and a stunning day but more cloud for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland and here a southerly breeze will prevent it feeling as cold.

Tonight turning frosty and foggy in places once more.