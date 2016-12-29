- ITV Report
-
Bitterly cold after a frosty start
Beautifully clear and crisp after a freezing cold, frosty start.
Temperatures dropped as low as -8C last and it'll stay bitterly cold all day - more so where there's mist, low cloud and fog - but it'll be less extensive than yesterday.
Elsewhere dazzling low, winter sunshine and a stunning day but more cloud for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland and here a southerly breeze will prevent it feeling as cold.
Tonight turning frosty and foggy in places once more.