Boy, 6, 'critical' after parents lock him outside for 15 hours as 'punishment'

A six-year-old boy is reportedly in a critical condition after his parents locked him outside for 15 hours as a punishment.

Prosecutors said the boy's mother and stepfather made him wait on a balcony outside their flat in Brussels on Boxing Day - between 5am and 8pm - because he took food from the kitchen.

Temperatures on the day did not rise above 3C.

The youngster was found "unconscious and suffering from hypothermia and malnutrition", according to the Brussels Prosecutors Office.

In a statement, the office added that the boy is “still in a very critical condition.”

His twin sister was also taking to hospital suffering from similar conditions, according to local media.

A 31-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are currently being held on suspicion of "torture of a minor by someone in a position of authority."

Local authorities said the children were not registered at any school in the Belgian capital.