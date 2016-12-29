Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds dies aged 84

Debbie Reynolds found fame in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s Credit: AP

Debbie Reynolds, the film star mother of the late Carrie Fisher, has died aged 84, her son has said. Her death comes just 24 hours after her daughter passed away. "She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Todd Fisher said.

Stuart Oldham @s_oldham Follow "She wanted to be with Carrie," Debbie Reynolds' son tells me.

Reynolds, whose Hollywood career spanned over 65 years, had earlier been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke at her son's Beverly Hills home. Todd Fisher, speaking outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre where his mother had been treated, said the stress of his sister's death at 60 had been "too much". "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie'," he said. "And then she was gone."

Reynolds death followed that of her daughter Carrie Fisher Credit: Reuters

Reynolds was a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s and became a household name in 1952 when, just 19-years-old, she starred as Kathy Selden alongside Gene Kelly in Singin' In The Rain. Reynolds also found fame in How The West Was Won in 1963 and The Unsinkable Molly Brown in 1964, a biographical film about the famously boisterous Molly Brown. Her daughter Carrie, famous as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died on Tuesday.