Chris Martin pays 'moving' tribute to George Michael at homeless shelter

One volunteer Nish Manek, 29, described the performance, in memory of George who died on Christmas Day aged 53, as "moving".

The performance was watched by other guests and volunteers.

The Coldplay frontman played a duet of Wham!'s Last Christmas at a Crisis shelter in west London with one of the centre's guests, Kevin, known as the "king of karaoke".

Chris also helped serve tea and chatted with shelter guest.

Nish said: "He was serving cups of tea to guests for a while and then started performing with them. He was playing guitar and let them sing for most of it.

"They all thought it was really cool and enjoyed singing with him."

Trainee GP Ms Manek, who was volunteering at the shelter for the first time this year, said Chris's rendition of Last Christmas was particularly moving as it resonated with guests at the shelter who were concerned about the post-Christmas period.

She added: "It was a couple of days after Christmas Day, so some of the guests were worried about going back to their lives. It was quite emotional."