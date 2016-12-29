- ITV Report
Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood glamour girl
Debbie Reynolds, who has died aged 84, enjoyed a Hollywood career that spanned some 65 years.
Born Mary Francis Reynolds in April, 1932, she is perhaps best known for her role as Kathy Selden in the world-renowned 1952 musical Singin' In The Rain, in which she appeared with Gene Kelly.
But she first found fame as a teenager appearing in the 1950 film Three Little Words, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for most promising newcomer.
She became synonymous with the Hollywood cinema glamour of the 50s and 60s, taking over the big screen with roles such as Pansy Hammer in The Affairs Of Dobie Gillis (1953), Jane Hurley in The Catered Affair (1956), Tammy in Tammy and the Batchelor (1957), Molly Brown in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), and Sister Ann in The Singing Nun (1966).
Later she played the recurring role of Bobbi Adler, mother of Grace in the hit American sitcom Will And Grace.
Although she married three times, it was her first marriage to musician Eddie Fisher in 1955 that led to the birth of daughter Carrie and her son Todd.
But while she continued to have a loving relationship with her own and her ex-husband's children, the marriage ended sourly after news emerged of Fisher's affair with movie star Elizabeth Taylor and the pair divorced in 1959.
She married Harry Karl the following year, then Richard Hamlett in 1984.
Her daughter Carrie Fisher, who established her own career as a star in the Star Wars film franchise, died on Tuesday aged 60.