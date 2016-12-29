Debbie Reynolds: Hollywood glamour girl

Debbie Reynolds Hollywood career spanned some 65 years Credit: AP

Debbie Reynolds, who has died aged 84, enjoyed a Hollywood career that spanned some 65 years. Born Mary Francis Reynolds in April, 1932, she is perhaps best known for her role as Kathy Selden in the world-renowned 1952 musical Singin' In The Rain, in which she appeared with Gene Kelly. But she first found fame as a teenager appearing in the 1950 film Three Little Words, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for most promising newcomer.

She became synonymous with the Hollywood cinema glamour of the 50s and 60s, taking over the big screen with roles such as Pansy Hammer in The Affairs Of Dobie Gillis (1953), Jane Hurley in The Catered Affair (1956), Tammy in Tammy and the Batchelor (1957), Molly Brown in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), and Sister Ann in The Singing Nun (1966). Later she played the recurring role of Bobbi Adler, mother of Grace in the hit American sitcom Will And Grace.

Reynolds had a loving relationship with her children, including daughter Carrie Fisher Credit: PA