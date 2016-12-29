'Dense' freezing fog and sub-zero temperatures expected for Thursday

Blankets of "dense" freezing fog and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit the country on Thursday, potentially causing travel chaos.

Some regions of the UK could wake up to "visibility at or below 100m because of the dense fog" and temperatures will stay close to freezing in the coldest areas, Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said.

Fog warnings have been issued for swathes of east Wales, the Midlands and eastern England, while central and southern England are expecting patchy fog.

The fog is expected to slowly thin throughout Thursday, but some patches may persist throughout the day.

Freezing conditions are also likely to cause ice on untreated roads and footpaths.