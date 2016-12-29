- ITV Report
'Dense' freezing fog and sub-zero temperatures expected for Thursday
Blankets of "dense" freezing fog and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit the country on Thursday, potentially causing travel chaos.
Some regions of the UK could wake up to "visibility at or below 100m because of the dense fog" and temperatures will stay close to freezing in the coldest areas, Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said.
Fog warnings have been issued for swathes of east Wales, the Midlands and eastern England, while central and southern England are expecting patchy fog.
The fog is expected to slowly thin throughout Thursday, but some patches may persist throughout the day.
Freezing conditions are also likely to cause ice on untreated roads and footpaths.
Travellers have been warned to expect difficult driving conditions, longer trips and possible delays to their flights due to the weather.
Following the forecast, Public Health England (PHE) has issued advice for the over 65s, those with long-term illnesses or who are not mobile.
Dr Thomas Waite, consultant in extreme events and health protection at PHE, said: "The effects of cold can be severe, in particular for those who are over 65, have a long-term illness, or are not mobile.
"Our advice to these groups is when indoors, have plenty of warm food and drinks and try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C.
"If mobility isn't an issue, keep active as best you can. If you need to go out wear lots of thin layers, and shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls.
"It is particularly cold at night this week, so drawing the curtains at dusk will keep the heat in."
Dr Waite also stressed the importance of checking on potentially vulnerable family and friends during the cold period.