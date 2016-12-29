- ITV Report
Drivers fined £30 after app wrongly told them Edinburgh had free parking
Motorists in Edinburgh were slapped with fines after an app wrongly told them there was free parking over the festive period.
RingGo payment system, operated by City of Edinburgh Council contractor NSL, made the blunder.
The app, which allows drivers to pay for parking via their phones, told users they could park free of charge on Tuesday December 27 because it was a public holiday.
However, upon returning to their cars, many drivers noticed they had been issued with £30 fines.
Parking in the Scottish capital was indeed free on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but not on December 27.
It is believed that the app had not updated in time.
Drivers have been told by Edinburgh City Council that those affected will have their parking tickets cancelled.
A council spokeswoman said: "Details relating to parking restrictions during the festive period are advertised very clearly through our website and social media and are provided on ticket machines throughout the city.
"We are aware, however, that there was an error for a time with the RingGo payment service managed by our contracted partner NSL.
"We are liaising with NSL to ensure that RingGo users who were issued with a parking ticket, due the system failure on Tuesday, have their tickets cancelled."
RingGo has also issued a text message to users apologising for the error and reiterating that all fines will be cancelled.