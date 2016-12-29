Drivers fined £30 after app wrongly told them Edinburgh had free parking

Motorists in Edinburgh were slapped with fines after an app wrongly told them there was free parking over the festive period.

RingGo payment system, operated by City of Edinburgh Council contractor NSL, made the blunder.

The app, which allows drivers to pay for parking via their phones, told users they could park free of charge on Tuesday December 27 because it was a public holiday.

However, upon returning to their cars, many drivers noticed they had been issued with £30 fines.