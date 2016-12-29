Government faces devolution call over London's suburban rail routes

The government is under renewed pressure to devolve suburban rail routes into London after a new poll showed most passengers back the proposal.

More than half of the commuters surveyed in a YouGov poll said Transport for London (TfL) should have more control over the routes.

The findings are an embarrassment for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling who has been accused of putting politics ahead of passengers after a leaked letter showed he wants the network kept "out of the clutches" of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Grayling also blocked Mr Khan's request to hand over control of the Southeastern commuter route to City Hall and TfL.