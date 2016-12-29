- ITV Report
-
Government faces devolution call over London's suburban rail routes
The government is under renewed pressure to devolve suburban rail routes into London after a new poll showed most passengers back the proposal.
More than half of the commuters surveyed in a YouGov poll said Transport for London (TfL) should have more control over the routes.
The findings are an embarrassment for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling who has been accused of putting politics ahead of passengers after a leaked letter showed he wants the network kept "out of the clutches" of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Mr Grayling also blocked Mr Khan's request to hand over control of the Southeastern commuter route to City Hall and TfL.
- Read more: The rail strikes explained
The YouGov poll of 1,000 adults found that just 14% of commuters think Mr Grayling made the right choice, while 58% think TfL should have more control of commuter rail lines.
The survey was commissioned by the Greater London Authority, and Mr Khan used it to call on the government to re-examine the matter.
Mr Khan said: "The government is failing commuters with a terrible service, constant delays and cancellations while fares are increasing every year.
"Commuters deserve to be able to get to work and back on a reliable train service."
The All Party Parliamentary Group for London, a cross-party group of MPs, has written to the prime minister to "register our dismay" at Mr Grayling's decision and call for the TfL's devolution bid to be "urgently re-assessed".