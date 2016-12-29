Middle East conflicts leave millions in need of humanitarian aid

More than 47 million people across the Middle East - a number equivalent to three quarters of the UK population - are badly in need of humanitarian aid as the year draws to a close, Oxfam has warned.

Fighting in Syria, Iraq and Yemen has left more than tens of millions of people facing a humanitarian crisis and fueled an influx of refugees in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, the charity said.

"A number of ongoing emergencies have all come to a head in the final months of 2016 with the defeat of opposition-held areas in Syria's second city Aleppo, the fight for control of Mosul in Iraq and the increasing risk of catastrophic hunger in Yemen," Richard Corbett, Oxfam's humanitarian lead, said.

"The conflicts at the roots of all these emergencies are years old but have reached new depths of suffering in recent weeks."

Number of people in need of humanitarian aid in the Middle East: