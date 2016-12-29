- ITV Report
One dead and fisherman missing as search stood down after boat capsizes
The search for a missing fisherman has been called off and is "unlikely" to resume after a vessel capsized and another crew member died.
One person was winched to safety after the Belgian-registered boat got into trouble off the Kent coast on Tuesday night.
A second crew member was also rescued from the water, but later died.
A third person remains unaccounted for, according to the Coastguard.
A Coastguard helicopter based at Lydd, along with lifeboats from Ramsgate and Harwich, were involved in the search, which was focused on an area from north east of Ramsgate to the mid-channel.
Duty controller for the UK Coastguard Kaimes Beasley said: "This has been an extensive and comprehensive search of the area.
"We are standing down the search this evening [Wednesday] because of the fading light. It is unlikely that the search will resume in the morning unless we get further information that will help us find the third crew member."