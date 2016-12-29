Police footage shows people moving 50 traffic cones on dual carriageway to reopen closed lane

Two people were captured on CCTV moving 50 traffic cones from a dual carriageway to reopen a closed lane.

The police footage shows two people, one walking a dog, strolling along the B4100 moving the cones from the middle to the side of the road.

The incident happen in July, but Warwickshire police have only just released the footage as they launch a bid to find the individuals.

Police described the cone-movers' actions as "highly dangerous" that could have killed someone.