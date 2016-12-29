Rockers Slade cancel shows after guitarist Dave Hill hit by bicycle

"Merry Xmas Everybody" singers Slade were forced to cancel a string of shows after their lead guitarist suffered a broken elbow in a bicycle accident.

Musician Dave Hill, 70, was left with the injury after being struck by a cyclist having left the Grand Hotel in Brighton to go for a stroll.

Hill was taken to hospital after the incident on December 23, where he had a cast applied, according to his agent.

The guitarist - one of the two original members of the 1970s glam rock band - performed at a gig the night before.

The performance, which was staged at Brighton's Concorde 2 venue, was the last gig of the band's Christmas 2016 tour.

A band statement said shows scheduled for January and February had now been cancelled and further updates would be made next month.

Among Slade's other most famous songs includes Cum On Feel The Noize.