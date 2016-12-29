- ITV Report
Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Tennis icon Serena Williams has become engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion made the news public over the social news site in a short poem.
Ohanian, who has been dating the 34-year-old since 2015, co-founded Reddit in 2005.
Williams, younger sister of Venus, wrote:
Ohanian, 33, immediately replied to Williams's public declaration by telling her: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."
Williams, who throughout her tennis career has occupied the women's number one spot for a total of 309 weeks, triumphed at Wimbledon in the summer.
This was just the latest in the long list of her successes, establishing her as arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time.