Temperatures sliding away again

Turning frosty for many of us again tonight. Temperatures falling as low as -4 or -5C tonight leaving a sharp frost. Mist and dense fog developing across the south east and East Anglia will bring poor visibility in the morning. Here it'll stay grey and bitterly cold all day after a freezing, frosty start.

Elsewhere staying cold with more cloud than today - the best of the breaks to the east of the high ground and hills.

Western and northern counties will have more of a breeze, lifting temperatures a few degrees and into double figures so it won't be feeling a chilly.