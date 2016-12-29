Two charged with murder after man shot in the head in West Bromwich

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of man who was shot in the head while sitting in a stationary car.

Mohammed Humza, 19, and Vikesh Chauhan, 24, from the West Bromwich area, were charged with murder on Wednesday night, West Midlands Police said.

The 33-year-old victim, who has not been named by police, was pronounced dead at the scene in High Street on Tuesday at about 2.30pm.

Humza and Chauhan are due before Dudley Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, police said.

A grey Audi Q5 believed to have been involved in the incident has been recovered.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the car in the area to come forward.