US expels 35 Russian diplomats over alleged election hacking and harassment in Moscow

35 Russian diplomats have been expelled from the US Credit: Reuters

The United States has expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the country - giving them 72 hours to leave. Two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland were also closed down in response to alleged cyber hacking of the US election and harassment of American diplomats in Moscow. Additionally, a number of sanctions have been issued against Russian individuals deemed responsible for "undermining election processes and or institutions". The move was described by Barack Obama as a "necessary and appropriate response" to efforts to "harm" US interests. A presidential statement described alleged Russian hacking and harassment as "in violation of established international norms of behaviour".

American diplomats have allegedly been harassed in Moscow Credit: Reuters

In his statement, President Obama said US diplomats in Moscow had experienced unacceptable levels of harassment by Russian security services and police over the last year. He also warned that data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Kremlin. Measures being taken in response included sanctions against nine individuals and entities - among those the GRU, Russia's main foreign-intelligence service. Compounds in Maryland and New York are to be shut down, while declassified technical information on Russian civilian and military intelligence service cyber activity will be released by the FBI. President Obama said his actions were the "sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities". "These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior," he said.

Barack Obama said Russian hackers interfered in the US election Credit: PA