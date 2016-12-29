Winter rush means patients 'may have to wait weeks' to see their GP

Patients typically face delays to see their GPs during the winter period Credit: PA

Patients face delays to see their family doctors over the traditionally busy winter period, which could put them at "serious risk", Britain's top GP has warned. Many patients already face delays of one or two weeks, but Dr Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said extended waiting times could see non-urgent ailments develop into more serious problems. If patients are forced to wait three to four weeks "the non-urgent stuff may be becoming urgent", she warned.

If you've suddenly developed a lump, or you've got a funny pain somewhere, you know it's not desperately urgent for you to see your GP today but you'd like to see a GP within a few days, you'd certainly like to see them within a week to 10 days because actually you're worried. If it's already taking some patients two to three weeks to get in to see a GP for the non-urgent stuff, then by the time three to four weeks has passed the non-urgent stuff may be becoming urgent. – Dr Helen Stokes-Lampard

Dr Stokes-Lampard said she was "profoundly concerned" about how GPs will cope over during the winter period, which is typically a busy time for the NHS. In particular she warned of "very serious" consequences if the management of patients with chronic diseases is delayed so GPs can "firefight" urgent patients. Dr Stokes-Lampard said every peak in workload in A&E departments across the country is magnified at GP surgeries which are "already skating on thin ice". Asked if people with non-urgent needs would be forced to wait weeks to see their GP, she said: "Absolutely." "Extended waiting times pose a serious risk because of all those unintended consequences," she said.

Some patients face extended waiting times Credit: PA