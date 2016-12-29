- ITV Report
-
Winter rush means patients 'may have to wait weeks' to see their GP
Patients face delays to see their family doctors over the traditionally busy winter period, which could put them at "serious risk", Britain's top GP has warned.
Many patients already face delays of one or two weeks, but Dr Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said extended waiting times could see non-urgent ailments develop into more serious problems.
If patients are forced to wait three to four weeks "the non-urgent stuff may be becoming urgent", she warned.
Dr Stokes-Lampard said she was "profoundly concerned" about how GPs will cope over during the winter period, which is typically a busy time for the NHS.
In particular she warned of "very serious" consequences if the management of patients with chronic diseases is delayed so GPs can "firefight" urgent patients.
Dr Stokes-Lampard said every peak in workload in A&E departments across the country is magnified at GP surgeries which are "already skating on thin ice".
Asked if people with non-urgent needs would be forced to wait weeks to see their GP, she said: "Absolutely."
"Extended waiting times pose a serious risk because of all those unintended consequences," she said.
Labour's shadow health minister, Julie Cooper, said government needed to "wake up to the fact that there is a full-scale crisis in the NHS at every level".
"We have heard a lot about the shortage of beds and waiting times in accident and emergency departments but there has been little acknowledgement of the pressures facing GP surgeries," she said.
"The truth is that they are overwhelmed by ever-increasing demand."
But an NHS England spokesman said despite the winter rush, the GP system was historically a success story.
"That's why GP services are on track to receive an extra £2.4 billion in real terms investment by 2020 to build on this track record of success and expand access to convenient appointments throughout the week," he said.