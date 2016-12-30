A cloudy day for most with fog slow to clear in places

Dense fog led to travel disruption across parts of the UK this morning with delays at airports and tricky driving conditions on the roads. The fog will continue to lift through today although lingering in places, particularly East Anglia and South East England. A weather warning for poor visibility and travel disruption remains in place from the Met Office. Whilst most of us will hold onto cloudy skies for much of the day, there will be some cloud breaks and some sunshine. The best of any brightness this afternoon towards the east of the Grampians. Most parts staying dry, with the exception of NorthWest Scotland with some steady rain across the Highlands.

Tonight, the rain across NorthWest Scotland becomes heavier and edges slowly southwards. Most parts of the UK will be dry, mild and cloudy. Fog will reform across southern England.