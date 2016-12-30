- ITV Report
Adele and Justin Bieber top list of most unwanted Christmas CDs
Adele's third studio album, 25, leads with the hit track Hello but figures suggest it proved the CD most Christmas gift receivers were willing to say a swift goodbye to.
Second-hand product buyer musicmagpie.co.uk said more than 32,000 copies of the hit album were traded in over just 48 hours, making it their most unwanted CD of the festive season.
Adele was followed by Justin Bieber's Purpose, with just over 25,000 copies bought by the website over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Meanwhile, Disney animated favourite Frozen was the most discarded DVD, with nearly 26,000 copies.
The top 5 most unwanted CDs
- 25 (Adele)
- Purpose (Justin Bieber)
- Now! 93 compilation
- Made In The AM (One Direction)
- A Head Full Of Dreams (Coldplay)
The top 5 most unwanted DVDs
- Frozen
- Spectre
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Jurassic World
- Fast & Furious 7
Infinite Warfare was the most traded in game and the iPhone 6s the most sold phone.
According to the website, the figures mark a record high for the sale of second-hand products over the two-day Christmas period.
Music Magpie said it bought more then 2.5 million unwanted items, with 10,000 tech items alone reaching a combined worth of £650,000.