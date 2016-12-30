Adele and Justin Bieber top list of most unwanted Christmas CDs

Adele's third studio album, 25, leads with the hit track Hello but figures suggest it proved the CD most Christmas gift receivers were willing to say a swift goodbye to.

Second-hand product buyer musicmagpie.co.uk said more than 32,000 copies of the hit album were traded in over just 48 hours, making it their most unwanted CD of the festive season.

Adele was followed by Justin Bieber's Purpose, with just over 25,000 copies bought by the website over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.