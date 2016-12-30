- ITV Report
Astronauts on the International Space Station take part in the Mannequin Challenge
Astronauts on the International Space Station have always found interesting ways to entertain themselves - and now, they've joined in with the Mannequin Challenge.
French engineer and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted the video of the astronauts taking part in the challenge, hovering in the space station, saying the "whole crew" were involved.
The crew currently on board the ISS include Pesquet, along with NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough, and Russian cosmonauts Andrey Borisenko, Oleg Novitskiy, and Sergey Ryzhikov.