- ITV Report
Behind the scenes with the Obamas: White House photographer releases best images of 2016
A personal and unique insight into a dramatic year in the White House has been revealed in a series of pictures released by chief photographer Pete Souza.
For the eighth and final time, Mr Souza has published a selection of his favourite images from throughout the year.
The photographs include pictures from President Barack Obama travelling the globe, time with his family and key moments from within the White House during 2016.
Mr Souza said: "As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal.
"Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady. And I’ve included a few that I thought were just cool photos.
"I hope you enjoy this final Year in Photographs of the Obama administration. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years."
- You can see Pete Souza's full selection by clicking here