  1. ITV Report

Behind the scenes with the Obamas: White House photographer releases best images of 2016

President Obama blows out candles on birthday cupcakes from the Vice President. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza

A personal and unique insight into a dramatic year in the White House has been revealed in a series of pictures released by chief photographer Pete Souza.

For the eighth and final time, Mr Souza has published a selection of his favourite images from throughout the year.

The photographs include pictures from President Barack Obama travelling the globe, time with his family and key moments from within the White House during 2016.

President Obama plays golf with staffers in Rancho Mirage. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza

Mr Souza said: "As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal.

"Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady. And I’ve included a few that I thought were just cool photos.

"I hope you enjoy this final Year in Photographs of the Obama administration. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years."

The president in thought while prepping with his national security staff. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
The President meets Prince George during a visit to the UK. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
President Obama watches the First Lady dance with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
President Obama with a Lego man during South by South Lawn at the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
A snowman peers in on Barack Obama during a prank by White House staff. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
President Obama does a tango dance during a trip to Argentina. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
The President with the daughter of one of his staff in the Oval Office. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
Barack Obama meets President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
President Obama watches a virtual reality film. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
The President and his daughter Malia laugh as she interpretes in Havana, Cuba. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
The President with 'Superman' Walker Earnest, the son of Press Secretary Josh Earnest. Credit: Official White House Photo/Pete Souza