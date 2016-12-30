Body found in burnt-out car in Rio 'believed to be missing Greek ambassador'

A body discovered in a burnt-out car in Rio de Janeiro is believed to be that of Greece's ambassador to Brazil who went missing four days ago, it has been reported.

Kyriakos Amiridis was last seen on Monday evening leaving the home of friends who live in Nova Iguaçu, a poor and violent suburb of the city, police said on Thursday.

A Rio state police official said the 59-year-old's wife reported him as missing on Wednesday.

Brazilian media showed images of a burnt-out white car in the area the ambassador went missing from and reported the licence plates on the car matched those of Mr Amiridis' rental vehicle.

Rio police inspector Evaristo Pontes had earlier told Brazilian media that he did not believe the ambassador was kidnapped.

"We're following some leads, but not that one. If it had been (a kidnapping), those who took him would have made contact by now," he said.

Both Brazil and Greece's foreign ministry's did not comment, nor did Rio police.