Corrie McKeague: What do we know about the missing RAF serviceman?

Corrie McKeague has not been seen since September 24.

Just over three months ago, RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague disappeared after a night out in Suffolk. The 23-year-old was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds. Since then there have been numerous appeals, releases of CCTV and widespread searches, but no sign of Corrie. Here, we look at what we know about the missing serviceman and the search for him.

Who is Corrie McKeague?

Corrie McKeague, aged 23, is from Fife, in Scotland. He has been posted to RAF Honington, 10 miles north of Bury St Edmunds, for the past three years and is a Senior Aircraft man in he RAF Regimental Gunners 2 Squadron, C Flight. His parents separated when he was young and Corrie has lived with his mother Nicola Urquhart and brothers Darroch and Makeyan in Dunfermline. Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with light brown hair, short at the sides and longer on top.

What do we know about the night Corrie vanished?

On Friday, September 23, Corrie went to Bury St Edmunds for a night out with friends. In the early hours of Saturday, Corrie separated from his friends after leaving the Flex nightclub, in St Andrews Street South. He then went to Pizza Mamma Mia, on St Andrews Street North, to get a takeaway and spoke to a stranger in the shop, playing rock, paper, scissors. Corrie was spotted on CCTV at around 1.20am opposite The Grapes Pub eating his food.

It is believed he then slept in a doorway for around two hours before getting up and moving away. At 3.08am, he sent a friend a photo from his mobile phone, which has also never been found. At 3.25am, after heading past the junction of St Johns Street and down a pathway, Corrie was seen on CCTV in the last confirmed sighting of him.

When he disappeared, Corrie was wearing a pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt, white jeans and brown Timberland boots. Police have since released images of the exact clothing he was thought to be wearing.

Images of the exact clothing the 23-year-old is believed to have been wearing.

What has been done to find Corrie?

The 23-year-old was first reported missing on Monday, September 26, after failing to turn up for duty at RAF Honington. The following day, Suffolk Police issued their first appeal to find Corrie as enquiries began. Searches have been carried out by Suffolk Police, RAF personnel, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the National Police Air Service helicopter in various areas, to no avail. Police seized a rubbish-collection lorry for examination after its route was found to coincide with the movements of Corrie's mobile phone. Analysis of mobile phone data showed his phone moved between Bury St Edmunds and Barton Mills on the morning of his disappearance, although it is not thought Corrie was with the phone at the time.

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart has taken part in several appeals. Credit: PA

Police have also interviewed a man who spoke to Corrie McKeague at a takeaway restaurant on the night he disappeared. During their investigation, police have searched through more than 1,000 hours of CCTV as they try to trace his movements. Detective Superintendent Katie Elliot, of Suffolk Police, said: “Since he was reported missing thousands of hours of police time have been spent on carrying out hundreds of enquiries, including searches, comprehensive analysis of CCTV footage, and background work to see if any other factors may have been involved in his disappearance."

What has his family said?

On Thursday, Corrie's mother made a fresh appeal as she did a Facebook Live which was watched by thousands of people. Nicola Urquhart said Corrie was "not so much a social butterfly more of a social hand grenade" who liked attention and would be willing to get into a stranger's car. She has previously said she will keep searching until she finds her son and that she believes "someone else must be involved" in his disappearance. The family recruited 30 professional volunteers to conduct a new search for Corrie earlier this month, but they failed to turn up any new leads.

Nicola Urquhart joins a search party earlier this month. Credit: PA

His father Martin McKeague has spoken of his “frustration” and “heartbreak” that his son has not been found, and that he has been overwhelmed by how the community has helped in the search for Corrie. The serviceman's grandparents have offered a five-figure reward for information leading to his discovery and return. A Just Giving page has also been set up to fund the search for Corrie, and has so far raised nearly £50,000. Despite all of these efforts, little new information about what happened to Corrie has come to light in the past three months.

Could there be more witnesses?

Although police have spoken to a number of people who saw Corrie on the night he disappeared, new CCTV was released earlier this month of potential witnesses who have still not been traced. All of the images showed people in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am.

Police released these CCTV images. Credit: Suffolk Police