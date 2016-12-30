Drivers warned to take 'extreme caution' in freezing fog

Drivers are being urged to be wary of fog amid sub-zero temperatures across whole areas of England.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning, saying "freezing fog" had settled in patches across the country, and that poor visibility could continue into Friday afternoon.

Flights at Heathrow and London City airports were delayed due to the fog, while Luton airport faced disruption after a technical issue.

On Friday morning, Met meteorologist Emma Sillitoe said: "The main thing we have had is large, dense freezing fog patches.

"People driving around in the morning should take care on the roads."