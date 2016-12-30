- ITV Report
Drivers warned to take 'extreme caution' in freezing fog
Drivers are being urged to be wary of fog amid sub-zero temperatures across whole areas of England.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning, saying "freezing fog" had settled in patches across the country, and that poor visibility could continue into Friday afternoon.
Flights at Heathrow and London City airports were delayed due to the fog, while Luton airport faced disruption after a technical issue.
On Friday morning, Met meteorologist Emma Sillitoe said: "The main thing we have had is large, dense freezing fog patches.
"People driving around in the morning should take care on the roads."
The news comes after a deadly 20-car pile-up on the A40 on Wednesday, which left one woman dead and over a dozen injured.
The "yellow" fog warning, which has been issued until 10am on Friday, affects much of south England, although freezing fog also hit areas of the Midlands and the Humber, and parts of the South West.
The fog is set to lift slowly, but could linger into the early afternoon, particularly in the South East and East Anglia, the Met Office said.
The AA has urged "extreme caution" for motorists, saying that extra time should be allowed, screens de-iced, and tyres properly inflated before setting off.
Spokesman Ian Crowder said on Thursday: "We have got the worst possible conditions really, of fog and icy roads, and that can be lethal.