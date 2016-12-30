Family of British businessman held in Algeria urge Foreign Office to help

A British businessman trapped in Algeria accused of corruption is urging the Foreign Office to press for his release.

Amine Khalil has been unable to leave the country for four years after an investigation into an energy company he previously worked for.

The case was closed last year and he was not charged, yet he has not been allowed home.

His wife Dorota Khalil told ITV News: "We don't have any hope anymore.

"We're just asking for help...just help us to be together again."